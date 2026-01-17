Jairam Ramesh Targets Centre Over US-Pakistan Joint Military Drill

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticised the central government following a joint military exercise conducted by the United States and Pakistan, calling it a setback to India’s foreign policy claims.

He said the drill exposed what he described as the failure of the government’s diplomatic assertions. The US and Pakistani armies recently conducted a joint military exercise codenamed Inspired Gambit-2026.

In a post on social media platform X, Ramesh wrote, “In yet another blow to the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru’s self-boastful diplomacy, the US Central Command has just issued a statement saying that US and Pakistani Army soldiers have completed joint training exercises codenamed ‘Inspired Gamble’.”

Referring to earlier remarks by US officials, Ramesh added, “In June 2025, the then Chief of the US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, had hailed Pakistan as a ‘phenomenal partner’ in counter-terrorism. President Trump himself has repeatedly expressed his deep admiration for Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose inflammatory and communally provocative remarks had provided the immediate backdrop to the Pakistan-orchestrated terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.”

He further claimed that US President Donald Trump had intervened to halt India’s military operation. “Just yesterday, President Trump reiterated that he had intervened to have Operation Sindoor halted on May 10, 2025,” Ramesh said in his post.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump again claimed that he had stopped a war between India and Pakistan, asserting that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had thanked him for saving millions of lives.

“In a year, we made eight peace deals and ended the war in Gaza. We have peace in the Middle East. We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting, two nuclear nations. The Pakistani Prime Minister said Donald Trump saved at least 10 million people, and it was amazing,” Trump said.

Trump has made similar claims multiple times since May 10 last year, stating that his intervention and pressure led to peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, as he continues to make his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize.