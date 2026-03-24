Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Over West Asia Diplomacy

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised the government’s handling of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India’s diplomatic stance, calling recent developments a “severe setback” for the country.

In a post on X, Ramesh said that multiple international media reports have identified Pakistan as a potential intermediary between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other. He added that if true, this would be a major diplomatic setback for India, blaming what he termed the “self-styled Vishwaguru.”

Ramesh further claimed that despite India’s military successes in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has outperformed India diplomatically over the past year. He said Pakistan, once in a difficult position politically and economically, has gained renewed global relevance through stronger diplomatic engagement and narrative management.

Highlighting ties between Islamabad and Washington, he alleged that former US President Donald Trump had warm interactions with Pakistan’s military leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, and that Pakistan’s establishment has built close relations with Trump’s inner circle.

On India’s foreign policy, Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Israel, calling it “ill-advised.” He argued that the visit, which concluded shortly before US-Israel strikes on Iran, weakened India’s position as a potential mediator in the region.

He also took aim at the Prime Minister’s diplomatic style, saying, “The Prime Minister’s huglomacy stands brutally exposed. The country is being forced to pay a price for this.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said no confirmation could be given regarding reports of a possible meeting between US and Iranian officials in Islamabad. She stressed that such developments should not be considered final unless officially announced.

“These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press,” Leavitt said, adding that the situation remains fluid.

Reports have suggested a possible meeting involving US Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner with Iranian officials in Pakistan, though no official confirmation has been made.

Separately, US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum expressed confidence in ongoing US engagement with Iran, as diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes.