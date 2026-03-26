Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt Over Pakistan’s Mediator Role

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticised the Central government, calling Pakistan’s reported emergence as a mediator in the ongoing West Asia conflict a “colossal failure” of India’s regional diplomacy.

He also targeted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, alleging that he was attempting to cover up what he described as India’s diplomatic embarrassment. In a post on X, Ramesh termed it “truly atrocious” that Pakistan is being considered for a mediating role despite its history.

Ramesh listed several allegations against Pakistan, including its involvement in cross-border terrorism, providing sanctuary to global terrorists such as Osama bin Laden, and violations of nuclear non-proliferation norms through networks like that of A.Q. Khan. He also accused Pakistan of targeting civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan and carrying out actions against its own citizens in regions such as Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Congress leader further argued that Pakistan’s growing relevance reflects poorly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy, which he described as ineffective. He contrasted the current situation with the period following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, when, under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Pakistan was diplomatically isolated.

Ramesh also referred to developments after the April 2025 Pahalgam attack, stating that India had failed to isolate Pakistan internationally despite provocative remarks by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir. Instead, he claimed Pakistan has gained greater global relevance.

His remarks come after an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where the government briefed opposition leaders on the West Asia situation. Senior officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, discussed issues related to energy security, shipping logistics, and the safety of Indian nationals abroad.

The government emphasised that India is maintaining diplomatic engagement with all stakeholders, ensuring supply chains remain stable, and taking necessary steps for evacuation and security. Several opposition leaders attended the meeting, while Trinamool Congress leaders were absent.

The ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran began on February 28 and continues to impact regional stability.