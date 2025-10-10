Jairam Ramesh Mocks Trump’s Op Sindoor Claim

New Delhi: Congress MP and party General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for praising US President Donald Trump, who recently claimed credit for halting “Operation Sindoor” between India and Pakistan.

Ramesh mocked Trump for what he called his “half-century mark” of exaggerated claims and took aim at PM Modi for lauding him. “President Trump, during his meeting with President Alexander Stubb of Finland, reached the half-century mark on his claim that he stopped Operation Sindoor using trade and tariffs as his brahmastra. In this, President Trump has been consistent, insistent, and persistent. And it won’t be long before he scores a century,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress leader also criticised PM Modi for offering “praise and admiration” to Trump while not condemning the violence in Gaza or addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Prime Minister Modi spent all day yesterday talking to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and sending message after message of praise and admiration to President Trump. He did not, of course, forget to speak to the man who had unleashed the genocide on Gaza — the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu — also during this time,” Ramesh said.

Earlier on October 9, the Congress MP had described PM Modi’s “unqualified” praise of Netanyahu following the Gaza ceasefire agreement as “shocking, shameful, and morally atrocious.”

“The Prime Minister has welcomed the new developments regarding Gaza and hailed President Trump. That eagerness to do so is not surprising. But what is shocking, shameful, and morally atrocious is Mr. Modi’s unqualified praise for Israeli PM Netanyahu — who has unleashed a genocide in Gaza over the past twenty months,” Ramesh had said.

PM Modi, on Thursday, had welcomed the agreement on the first phase of President Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, calling it a reflection of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s strong leadership.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” Modi posted on X.

He expressed hope that the deal would bring much-needed relief to the people of Gaza and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.