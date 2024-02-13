Top
Jagtial BRS Councillors to Abstain from No-Confidence Motion

13 Feb 2024
Jagtial BRS Councillors to Abstain from No-Confidence Motion
Jagtial BRS councillors decided to abstain from Wednesday’s no-confidence motion that they had moved against the civic body vice-chairman after talks with BRS MLC K. Kavitha in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Jagtial BRS councillors decided to abstain from Wednesday's no-confidence motion that they had moved against the civic body vice-chairman after talks with BRS MLC K. Kavitha in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The meeting was held in the presence of local MLA Sanjay Kumar and MLC L. Ramana. Asking them to rescind their decision, Kavitha promised that the BRS would give opportunities to all and sought their support to fight the ruling party.

