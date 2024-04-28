Jagga Rebuts KCR’s Power Cuts Remarks

Hyderabad: TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy on Sunday accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of making false remarks on power cuts in Telangana state.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Jagga Reddy alleged that Rao's pain was not about any power interruptions but because of being without political power.

Rao issued a false statement about power cuts when he was having lunch at former minister V. Srinivas Goud's residence, he said..

When Rao was in power, he failed to address people's issues. After the people clipped his wings, Rao has started making false statements, Jagga Reddy said, adding that the people did not trust Rao anymore.