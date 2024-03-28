Jagan’s Second Day Programme in Nandyal

Kurnool: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to participate in the Memantha Siddham programme in Nandyal on Thursday, as part of his second day’s programme in the district.

The Siddham programme will be followed by a public meeting in Nandyal town.

As per the CM’s itinerary, after his night halt, Jagan Mohan Reddy will start his yatra from Allagadda. He will interact with various sections of people along the route, with stops at Nallagatla, Bathaluru, and Yerraguntla in Sirivella Mandal.

The Chief Minister will then proceed to Nandyal via Nunepalli. He will address a public meeting at the SPG Grounds.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will have lunch at Chabolu before heading to Penchikalapadu for night halt after passing through Panyam, Sugalimetta, Hussainapuram, Kalvabugga, Orvakal, Nannur, Kurnool Cross, Pedda Tekuru, and Nagalapuram.