Jagan’s Memantha Siddham Yatra in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The Memantha Sidham Yatra of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Sunday was a mega hit. The streets were full with the public cheering the CM even as this was considered to be TD bastion in the past.

Despite the scorching heat, locals gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the chief minister, this being the 20th day of his present road yatra.

It is widely noted that the CM made headway into the traditional TD strongholds. TD had won four assembly segments in the 2019 elections – Visakhapatnam east, west, north, and south. The present support for the CM is seen in the backdrop of Jagan Reddy’s plans to establish Vizag as AP’s administrative capital and govern the state from here.

The day’s bus yatra began from the Chinnayapalem stay point in Anakapalli district, with its initial stop at Pinagadi Junction in Pendurthi mandal. Locals, including children, were seen waiting patiently along the roads and waving at the CM as his convoy passed by.

While at the Rampuram village, the chief minister encountered disabled twins G Tarun Kumar and G Jeevan Kumar.

During their interaction, CM Jagan was impressed to learn that Jeevan Kumar had got 815 marks in the intermediate results. Both brothers expressed their aspirations for higher education and sought the CM’s support. The CM nodded in agreement.

The chief minister also noticed the presence of a little girl suffering from a terminal disease. The bus yatra was passing through Pendurthi assembly constituency. The girl, sitting on her father's shoulders, waved at the CM. Jagan Reddy noticed her among the sea of people and spoke to them.

He directed the officials to extend all help to her and promised her medical assistance. The CM promised to help another girl too, who was mentally ill. He promised to extend pensions to both girls.

During the course of his yatra on Sunday, in addition to meeting the locals and addressing their concerns, the chief minister welcomed several leaders from the Jana Sena Party and Telugu Desam Party (TD) into the YSRC fold.

During the day, from Simhachalam Arch, Gopalapatnam, NAD Kottha Road, Marripalem and Kancharapalem, Railway New Colony and MVP colony, people flocked in large numbers to greet the chief minister.