Jagan To Kickstart Bus Yatra From Idupulapaya on March 27

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch his YSRC Bus Yatra, styled as Memantha Siddham, from March 27 and continue it up to April 18, the date set for issue of the 2024 poll notification.

The Yatra from Idupulapaya would cover north Andhra region to drum up support for the ruling party, the principal stakeholder for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in AP.

On March 27, Jagan Mohan Reddy will pay tributes to his father and former chief minister late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy at his burial ghat in Idupulapaya and proceed to Proddatur and address the first public meeting called Memantha Siddham.

The next day, the CM as chief of the YSRC will interact with people either at Nandyal or Allagadda and address a public meeting in Nandyal. On March 29, he will address a public meeting in Yemmiganur.

The bus yatra will cover all Assembly segments except for four districts/parliamentary segments, where the Siddham meetings were held earlier.

Once the poll notification is issued and the nominations are being accepted, the CM will take part in the election meetings for the YSRC, which is contesting the polls all alone.

YSRC leaders are making elaborate arrangements for the public meetings. Almost every day, there will be a public meeting for the CM.

As part of the bus yatra, party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with the cadre and people from various sections and take advices and suggestions from them as to what more should be done for the state in the next five years. The plans are to organise such public meetings in two Assembly segments each under every parliamentary constituency.

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and CM-programmes coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram disclosed the CM’s bus yatra schedule at a media meet here on Tuesday.

They said the bus yatra would be similar to what Jagan Mohan Reddy did five years ago, which catapulted him to power and glory. He would interact with the people. “This would be a continuation of the Siddham public meetings where lakhs of people turned up,” they said.