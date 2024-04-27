Jagan Picks Holes in Impossible Super Six Promises

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the YSRC will adhere to its Three Capitals decision. “Administration of the state will start from Visakhapatnam after winning the elections,” he declared.

He reiterated that Vizag will be the Executive Capital, Legislative Capital will continue to be in Amaravati and the Judicial Capital will come up in Kurnool.

The CM described claims of Naidu to create wealth as false . Rs 1,50,718 crore are required to fulfil Super Six promises of Telugu Desam. It is just impossible,” he underlined.

Highlighting the statistical reality, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “(TD chief) Chandrababu Naidu frequently touts himself as a visionary leader capable of bolstering government revenues through economic policies. However, historical data paints a starkly different picture. The TD regimes from 1995 to 2004 and from 2014 to 2019 resorted to borrowing to meet revenue expenditure,” he stated.

The Chief Minister asserted that contrary to Chandrababu's propaganda, AP’s performance has improved, despite challenges like COVID. “During his (Naidu’s) tenure, GSDP grew at a rate of 4.47 per cent, whereas under our leadership, it reached 4.83 per cent,” he pointed out

The YSRC chief refuted opposition parties’ charge that the state government has burdened people with excessive taxes. He explained: “During 2014–19, the tax to GSDP ratio was 6.57 per cent. During 2019–24, it is 6.35 per cent. In other words, the tax burden on an individual is relatively lower compared to the individual's income during the present government’s tenure."

Jagan Mohan Reddy swore by the YSRC manifesto. “It holds the same sacred value for me as the Holy Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita,” he declared. He vowed to uphold every aspect of the manifesto with unwavering dedication. This is like the 2019 manifesto of which he has fulfilled 99.4 per cent of the promises.

“My principle is to only make commitments that I can fulfil. I will only say what I can do. I don’t want to go down in history as someone who lied. I want to be a hero by keeping my word,” he said.

The CM said over the past 58 months, they have allocated total Rs 3.56 lakh crore to beneficiaries through DBT and non-DBT, maintaining complete transparency.

“How we have honoured our promises in the last 58 months will undoubtedly be remembered in history,” he underlined.