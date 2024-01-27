Jagan Participates in R-day, at Home in Vijayawada

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi Reddy participated in the 75th Republic Day Celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Friday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer unfurled the national flag and took the salute from Indian Army, NCC and state police contingents.

In the evening, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bharathi attended the “At Home” hosted by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, High Court judges, ministers, MPs, senior officials and public representatives were also present.