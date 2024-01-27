Top
Jagan Participates in R-day, at Home in Vijayawada

DC Correspondent
26 Jan 2024 7:46 PM GMT
Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Supreme Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy At Home in Raj Bhavan during 75th Republic Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi Reddy participated in the 75th Republic Day Celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Friday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer unfurled the national flag and took the salute from Indian Army, NCC and state police contingents.

In the evening, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bharathi attended the “At Home” hosted by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, High Court judges, ministers, MPs, senior officials and public representatives were also present.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
