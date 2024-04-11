Jagan Interacts With Ill Boy, Thankful Woman

Vijayawada: While touring Prakasam and Palnadu districts as a part of his Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took time off and interacted with a boy suffering from ossifying fibroma, apart from a woman, who insisted on expressing her gratitude to the CM for receiving benefits under Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa.

Shaik Hussein Basha is a 16-year-old from Kommalapadu in Santhamaguluru mandal of Prakasam district. He is suffering from ossifying fibroma, which has caused multiple high attenuation lesions on the left half of his face.

A year ago, Hussein had undergone two surgeries at a hospital in Vadlamudi for which his parents – Shaik Khader Ali and Shaik Moulabi – had to raise Rs 10 lakh by selling their house and borrowing money from lenders as well.

Hussein and his parents managed to catch the attention of Jagan Mohan Reddy while on his hectic yatra. He reassured the distressed parents and instructed Aarogyasri officials to meet the urgent medical needs of the child.

Venkayamma from Rompicharla in Palnadu district is the other person who caught the CM’s attention as well as that of videographers accompanying him. In a video, Venkayamma can be seen walking barefoot on concrete roads under the scorching sun. Despite the discomfort of her burning feet, she says she wants to meet the Chief Minister because she is indebted to him, being a beneficiary of Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa.

Surrounded by a huge crowd, Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to see Venkayamma. But she moved in front of the CM’s and made herself noticeable. Jagan invited her onto the bus and interacted with her.

That made Venkayamma’s day. She said, “I am a beneficiary of Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa. I am very happy after meeting him. Jagananna Ravali, Jagananna Kavali.”