Jagan hands over B forms to 3 YSRC candidates for RS polls

He issued the forms to Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy."Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over the B Forms to candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections," said a statement from the Chief Minister's office.The B Form is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party in the election.The three candidates met the Chief Minister at his camp office.The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled on February 27.The terms of K Ravindra Kumar from TDP, C M Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha will end soon.