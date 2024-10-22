 Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

J-K Police team dismantles new militant outfit

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
22 Oct 2024 5:35 AM GMT
J-K Police team dismantles new militant outfit
x
Security personnel stand guard during a search operation on Srinagar-Ladakh highway following a terrorist attack, in Ganderbal district, Jammu & Kashmir (PTI)
Srinagar: Counter-Intelligence Wing (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday carried out multiple raids in several districts of the valley to dismantle a new militant outfit believed to be an offshoot of the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said. The CIK conducted a major operation, carrying out raids across multiple districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama, they said.

During the operation, a recruitment module of a newly formed terrorist organisation was dismantled, they said.

The officials said the new group, believed to be an offshoot of LeT, was reportedly being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known by his alias 'Baba Hamas'.
The raids are still underway and further details are awaited, they added.
( Source : PTI )
militant outfit dismantling militant outfit Pakistan terrorist Jammu Kashmir police Counter-Intelligence Wing recruitment module 
Rest of India Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick