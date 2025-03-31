J-K: Police heighten security for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

In preparation for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police have heightened security arrangements throughout the union territory to ensure a peaceful and smooth observance of the festival.Across the country, preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr are in full swing, with markets in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Patna bustling with activity. Shoppers are busy purchasing clothes, dry fruits, perfumes, and traditional sweets to mark the occasion.On the last day of Ramadan, markets are busy with shoppers making their purchases. Women are shopping for burqas and salwar suits, while men are purchasing kurtas and pyjamas. After the evening namaz on the last day of Ramadan, markets remain open late into the night. Crowds are gathering at the markets set up at city squares and intersections.In Kolkata, the markets near Zakaria Street, adjacent to the Nakhoda Mosque, are packed with shoppers. People are busy buying special treats such as Lachha and Banarasi Seviyan, fried in ghee. Handmade local Seviyan is also in high demand. Perfume shops are witnessing heavy footfall, with customers purchasing imported Itra/Attar fragrances. Dates and dry fruits, especially those imported from Saudi Arabia, are also selling fast.In Hyderabad, markets near the Charminar are decked out for Eid. Visuals showed people buying clothes, jewellery, sweets, and other traditional items in anticipation of Eid. In Patna, locals also flocked to markets to buy clothes, sweets, and other traditional items in anticipation of Eid.On the eve of Eid, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens both in India and abroad. In her message, she said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters."Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also conveyed his warm wishes, emphasizing the importance of cultural unity and mutual respect. In his statement, he said, "Eid reminds us of the strength we draw from our cultural diversity and the common bonds that unite us. The essence of this holy day transcends mere celebration; it embodies the constitutional ideals of unity, compassion, and mutual respect that form the cornerstone of our diverse democracy."Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramadan, a time for fasting and prayer. It is a celebration of togetherness, where Muslims gather with family and friends, share meals and exchange gifts.