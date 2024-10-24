J-K: Labourer shot, injured by terrorists

Terrorists on Thursday shot and injured a labourer in Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district.This comes days after a doctor and six construction workers were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.The injured labourer has been identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Security personnel reached the area after receiving information about the incident. Further details are awaited.On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.The terrorists struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal. The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists.NC President Farooq Abdullah condemned the attack squarely blaming Pakistan for it."This attack was very unfortunate. Immigrant poor labourers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists get from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here? We are trying to put this to an end so we can move on from the misery," Farooq Abdullah told reporters.He also said that he wants to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India they need to put an end terror and let people of Jammu and Kashmir live with dignity and succeed."I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they need to put an end to this. 'Kashmir Pakistan nahi Banega.' Let us live with dignity and succeed. If they couldn't create Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now? It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe. How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?" he added.