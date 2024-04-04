Iyer Cites Swachh Bharat As Change Leader

Hyderabad: Parameswaran Iyer, executive director at the World Bank and former CEO of NITI Aayog, spoke on how to implement large-scale transformational programmes and cited the example of the success of Swachh Bharat. Delivering a lecture on the topic at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), he commended India's decade-long success in implementing transformative initiatives.

He said the Swachh Bharat Mission demonstrated effective implementation in addressing sanitation challenges through '4S es': Scale, Speed, Stigmas, and Sustainability. The event concluded with K Padmanabhaiah, IAS (retd), chairman, presenting a memento to Iyer, followed by a vote of thanks from Dr Subodh Kandamuthan, Dean of ASCI. Eminent leaders from various sectors gathered at CR-I, Bella Vista, Raj Bhavan Road, Hyderabad, to attend the event.