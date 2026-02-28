IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Granted Bail in AI Summit Protest Case

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib was granted bail by a Duty Magistrate in connection with the IYC protest at the AI Impact Summit on Saturday.

Advocate Sulaiman Mohammad Khan informed that the Delhi Police Crime Branch sought a seven-day extension of Chib’s police custody. The police also filed two separate applications seeking remand of two other accused for five days and two days, respectively.

Khan said the court granted bail after observing that the Crime Branch failed to provide sufficient reasons for extending Chib’s police custody. He added that the magistrate noted this in the bail order.

The court imposed certain conditions, including surrendering Chib’s passport and electronic devices. He has also been directed to furnish a surety bond of Rs 50,000.

Advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria stated that Chib had already been in police custody for four days. He said the legal team was initially informed that Chib would be produced before the magistrate at 6 am, but the hearing was advanced to 1:30 am.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said eight persons, including Chib, were arrested in connection with the February 20 “shirtless protest” at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.