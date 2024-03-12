It’s When Women Grow, Society Flourishes: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a bid to strengthen support from the women's vote bank, highlighted several women-centric schemes. At the 'Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat' programme, he highlighted the importance of empowering women and creating opportunities for them to propel societal advancement.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh crore in Gurugram, Haryana. These projects include the elevated stretch of the Dwarka expressway.

During the event, held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Pusa, New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi witnessed agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by 'Namo Drone Didis'. Additionally, he disbursed around Rs 8,000 crores in bank loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at subsidised interest rates through Bank Linkage Camps established by banks in each district. Further, approximately Rs 2,000 crore was disbursed as Capitalisation Support Fund to SHGs. The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of these initiatives.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that his government's focus on women's empowerment would mark a new era for women's progress. He criticised previous administrations for neglecting women's issues and emphasised his government's efforts to address women's challenges at every stage of life.

Referring to his Independence Day speech, Modi reiterated his commitment to women's issues, including sanitation, access to sanitary pads, clean cooking fuels, and financial inclusion. He noted criticism from Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for his emphasis on these issues but remained steadfast in his commitment to women's welfare.

Highlighting the impact of government schemes, Modi stated that over Rs 8 lakh crore has been disbursed to women through various programmes, with over a crore women becoming 'Lakhpati Didis' (women with assets worth at least one lakh rupees). He pointed to the transformative power of empowering women, asserting that politicians who prioritise personal interests over societal welfare fail to grasp this concept.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi felicitated 'Lakhpati Didis' who have achieved success through the 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission' and are actively supporting other members of self-help groups. Additionally, he distributed drones to 1,000 'Namo Drone Didis' selected to operate drones for agricultural purposes, furthering the government's efforts to empower women in various sectors.