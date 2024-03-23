Isro Resusable Launch Vehicle Tech Successful

Bengaluru: Isro on Friday said it has achieved a major milestone in the area of reusable launch vehicle technology through the RLV LEX-02 landing experiment. This is the second of the series conducted at Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, in Karnataka at 7.10 am. After the RLV-LEX-01 mission was accomplished last year, RLV-LEX-02 demonstrated the autonomous landing capability of reusable launch vehicle from off-nominal initial conditions at release from helicopter, the space agency said in a statement.