Isro Plans to Bring Back Soil from Moon

TIRUPATI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is planning to get back soil from the Moon in the Chandrayaan-4 mission and developing a “novel design” and “high-end technology”, space agency chief S. Somanath said. He said the agency wanted to launch missions up to Chandrayaan-7.

“First thing we decided is that at least Chandrayaan-4 should have a sample of Moon’s soil which is to be brought back to Earth. We want to do this in a robotic way. So, this is the discussion going on internally,” Somanath said according to PTI.

”All of us are involved in this discussion on how to do this work with available rockets. You know going to the Moon, bringing back a sample is a very complex work. Not landing there (like Chandrayaan-3 mission). Again another rocket has to take off from the Moon, come back to the Earth and land on Earth which is double the work of what we have done last time,” Somanath said.

“So, our rockets today are not fully capable. So, because of this we are trying a novel design, which I will not tell you now, it will be secret,” he said.