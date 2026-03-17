Iron Bridge Collapses in Delhi's Roop Nagar, Woman Dead

New Delhi: A 60-foot iron bridge over a 'nala' collapsed in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area on Tuesday morning, killing a woman, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The woman, who was a beggar around 50 years of age, died when the structure collapsed and she fell into the 'nala' below.

Rescue teams who were at the spot to locate her retrieved her body. She was declared dead at the spot, the DFS officer said.

The DFS said it received a call regarding the bridge collapse around 9.30 am, and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and other emergency agencies, were immediately pressed into service.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents.

Officials said the cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, adding that a detailed inspection will be carried out.