India Confirms Deaths, Missing Citizens as US-Iran Conflict Escalates

New Delhi: India has expressed serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Iran and the wider Gulf region, reiterating its appeal for restraint and peaceful dialogue as the conflict widens and civilian suffering mounts. The government statement also acknowledged the deaths and missing cases of Indian nationals in the region, saying that "Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days."

A key concern is the safety of nearly one crore Indian citizens who live and work across the Gulf, the statement noted. “Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority,” the government said, adding that India “cannot be impervious” to developments that may endanger them. The conflict has also disrupted regional trade and energy routes, both critical to India’s economy.

Meanwhile, Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organizations, the statement confirmed. "The Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict. 6. We are in touch with the Governments of this region as well as other key partners. Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister have held discussions with their counterparts," the detailed statement added.

India noted that it had raised alarms as early as 28 February 2026, when the confrontation first erupted, urging all sides to avoid escalation, particularly with the onset of Ramadan, a period during which the violence has only intensified.

In a detailed statement, the government said that as a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety. Economic activity across the region has severely slowed, heightening India’s anxiety as a proximate neighbour with longstanding strategic, economic and cultural ties.

Against this backdrop, India has once again called for immediate dialogue and diplomacy, stressing the urgent need to bring the conflict to an end.

India will continue to monitor developments closely, the statement concluded, and take decisions guided by the national interest.