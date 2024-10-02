Internet Suspended in Manipur’s Ukhrul After Gunfight Over Land Dispute

Guwahati: The state home department on Wednesday suspended the internet, mobile data and broadband services for next 24 hours in Ukhrul district of Manipur after a gunfight erupted over land dispute in Manipur’s Ukhrul town.

Security sources said that several individuals sustained injuries in the altercation, prompting the deployment of the Assam Rifles to control the situation.

Informing that prohibitory orders were imposed in Ukhrul town, security sources said that both groups belong to the Naga community but hail from different villages, with each laying claim to the disputed land.

In the order imposing the restrictions, Ukhrul Sub-Divisional Magistrate D. Kamei referred to a letter received from the Superintendent of Police regarding "apprehension" over "social work" organised by the Thawaijao Hungpung Young Students' Organisation (THYSO) and subsequent objections raised in the Hunphun area by the Hunphun Village Authority.

The prohibitory order of the administration stated, "And in connection with the land dispute between Hunphun and Hungpung villages, there is a possibility of creating a law and order problem which may lead to a breach of peace and public tranquillity between the two villages. And whereas, such disturbances may result in serious breaches of peace, public tranquillity, and danger to human lives and properties.”

It further stated, “Now, therefore, exercising the powers conferred under Sub-section 1 of Section 163 BNSS, 2023, an order is hereby issued prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences and any other act or activity that could disturb the prevailing law and order in the Scheduled area, from 9:30 AM on 2nd October, 2024, until further orders.”

Meanwhile, unidentified men shot dead a self-styled town commander of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), near Leishang village in Churachandpur district.

Manipur police said that the deceased, identified as Seikhohao Haokip, was a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the state. The incident took place approximately 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow in Churachandpur at 12:15 am on Tuesday.

Police said that Haokip's body has been taken to the Churachandpur Medical College morgue.