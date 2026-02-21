Intel Alert Flags LeT Threat to Delhi Religious Sites, Red Fort Area

New Delhi: An intelligence alert has been issued in the national capital following inputs warning of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with sources indicating that terrorists may target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area.

According to intelligence sources, key religious sites, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, are on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Inputs suggest that the group may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack, and a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a potential target.

Sources further claimed that the outfit is allegedly seeking to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, and may be planning a major strike in India. “Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba,” intelligence sources said.

Officials added that prominent religious places across the country remain on the group’s radar.

The alert comes against the backdrop of the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which killed 12 people. The blast occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station after a car loaded with explosives detonated, triggering fires in several nearby vehicles.

On February 13, a Special NIA court at Patiala House Court extended the investigation period by 45 days in the November 2025 Delhi blast case. The National Investigation Agency had sought a 90-day extension to complete the probe.

The NIA court has also extended the judicial custody of seven accused in the case until March 13.