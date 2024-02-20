INS Vikramaditya Docks at Adani Gangavaram Port Ahead of Milan-2024

Visakhapatnam: The Adani Gangavaram Port has welcomed the Indian Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya that berthed at the port ahead of its participation in Milan 24.

Amid grandeur, the port proudly hosted the formidable vessel as it set sail on Monday to partake in the upcoming exercises.

INS Vikramaditya holds a prominent position in the Indian Navy, bolstering the nation's maritime defence posture and power projection capabilities in the Indian Ocean region. With its robust capabilities, the aircraft carrier has been instrumental in safeguarding India's maritime interests and ensuring regional security.

The selection of Adani Gangavaram Port as the docking site for INS Vikramaditya underscores not only the port's capacity to accommodate large naval vessels but also emphasizes the importance of collaboration between civilian and military sectors in bolstering maritime security and defense preparedness, officials said.

Hosting such a prestigious national asset reflects the strategic significance of the port and its pivotal role in supporting India's naval operations and maritime interests, they added.