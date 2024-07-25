Injured Chinese mariner rescued

New Delhi: An Indian Navy helicopter successfully evacuated a critically injured Chinese mariner from a bulk carrier ship off Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received an urgent distress call from the bulk carrier ZHONG SHAN MEN, located approximately 370 km from Mumbai. The vessel reported severe blood loss from a 51-year-old Chinese mariner and requested immediate evacuation.

In response, a Seaking helicopter was dispatched from Indian Naval Air Station INS Shikra at 05:50 hours. Despite challenging conditions, including winds exceeding 45 knots and the ship's heavy rolling, the helicopter managed to airlift the patient from the bridge wing of the vessel. The deck's continuous surface posed additional difficulties, but the operation was carried out successfully.

The injured mariner was flown back to INS Shikra and then transferred to a hospital for further medical treatment. The Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Samrat, which was in the vicinity, was also redirected to assist in the operation.

The Indian Navy praised the joint effort coordinated by MRCC Mumbai, stating, "This operation, carried out in conjunction with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, ensured the safe and timely evacuation of the patient."