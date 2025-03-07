Info minister asks tech giants to develop an operating system for mobiles in India

New Delhi: Challenging the Indian technology giants like Infosys, TCS and Wipro, Union information and technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that these companies should develop an operating system for mobile phones in the country. “From this stage, I would like to give this challenge to our big tech companies like Infosys, TCS and Wipro take up this challenge and develop the operating system for mobile for our country,” he said in an event here.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the IT minister also said that it has given India confidence and resources to really think big. “Yes, you (tech giants) have been doing very well in providing the services, and the time has come when we must become a product nation. Come up with new solutions. And we will support as part of the government. Look at not only solving today’s problems, but also lay the foundation for solving future problems as well,” Vaishnaw said.

He also urged the companies not to be just a service provider to the world, but develop technologies, products, and be in that top 5 nations, which are, maybe someday, like G7 and G20 people will start talking of T5. So be a top 5 technology nation and be a part of that. Our approach is very different from the Western world and again in the European Council the people really appreciated our approach. Our approach is finding techno-legal solutions rather than simply passing the law and trying to implement it,” the minister said.

On the semiconductor front, the minister further said that semiconductors units are being constructed and we should see the first made in India chip roll out this year. “On Thursday, we rolled out the first common compute facility for 14000 GPUs, which will now be available to all our researchers as well as student start-ups so that they can test their AI models algorithms and create applications that will win the world. Hopefully, another 12 months from now we should have our own foundational models also,” the minister said.

“We have already 67 applications for developing foundational models and out of that about 4-5 are very mature applications, where people have done some work already. And they are willing to take the work to the next level. So, this is a really exciting time and I think we are going through a totally new industrial revolution. I think the way things are moving today and the way technology is changing, this is un-phenomenal and unprecedented,” he added.