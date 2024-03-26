Influx to YSRC Continues in Nellore

Tirupati: The wave of new members joining the YSRC in Nellore district shows no signs of abatement. On Monday, 100 families from the Christian minority community in Kanapartipadu village under the Nellore Rural assembly constituency joined the party.

The induction ceremony took place at the YSRC office in Ram Murthy Nagar in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy, who is the party's candidate for the Nellore LS seat, and district president Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Addressing the new entrants, Vijayasai lauded the welfare policies of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the past five years. The state administration provided inclusive governance aimed at the well-being of all communities, transcending caste and religious barriers, he claimed.

"People from various parties are joining the YSRC due to their appreciation for the welfare-oriented rule of Jagan Reddy," he said, adding, "The poor, backward classes, minorities like Muslims and Christians, as well as the underprivileged among the forward castes are satisfied with the government's welfare schemes."

Highlighting the initiatives for the Christian community, Vijaysai mentioned the Rs 5.92 crore financial assistance provided to 1,060 individuals for their visit to Jerusalem. Additionally, the state disbursed `71 crore as honorarium for pastors and Rs 14.09 crore as a one-time Corona grant, he noted.

“Financial aid was also provided through schemes like Matsyakara Bharosa, Netanna Nestham and Pension Kanuka, among others, while Rs 5.67 crore was spent on the construction of churches.”

"Jagan Reddy ruled for five years, aiming at the welfare of all communities – Hindus, Christians, Muslims and others," Reddy asserted, adding that everyone who joined the YSRC will be treated as family members and supported in all ways.

He announced that the party's manifesto, promising better governance than in the past, would be released soon. He expressed confidence that the influx of new members, attracted by Jagan Reddy's welfare policies, will significantly impact the election results and ensure the YSRC’s victory.