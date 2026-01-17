Indore Water Contamination: Rahul Gandhi Meets Affected Families

Indore: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore on Saturday and met the families of those who allegedly lost their lives due to a water contamination crisis in the city.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also visited Bombay Hospital in Indore to meet victims undergoing treatment and their families. His visit aimed at expressing solidarity with the affected families and understanding the situation on the ground.

Rahul Gandhi also visited the Bhagirathpura locality, one of the worst-affected areas, to interact with residents impacted by the water contamination incident. The Congress shared a post on social media platform X stating that Gandhi would meet people who fell ill due to contaminated water and their families in Bhagirathpura.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing it of indulging in “blame and counter-blame” politics instead of addressing the crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari said that 24–25 people had lost their lives due to “poisonous water” in Indore. He alleged that despite over two decades of BJP rule in the state, nearly 25 years of BJP-led governance in the Indore Municipal Corporation, and more than 30 years of BJP representation in the Indore parliamentary constituency, the government had failed to provide clean drinking water.

“If these people cannot understand the pain of those who lost their loved ones, Rahul Gandhi will,” Patwari said. He added that in “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New India,” the inability to provide safe drinking water should raise serious questions nationwide.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said Rahul Gandhi’s visit was intended to understand the incident at the grassroots level and identify the reasons behind it while extending solidarity to the victims’ families.

“The purpose of coming to Indore is to stand with the families of the victims and understand what led to this incident. This is a stain on Indore. The Constitution gives citizens the right to clean water, and it is the municipal corporation’s responsibility to provide it,” Singhar told ANI.

He added that the Congress would demand justice for the affected families and press for concrete solutions to ensure clean air and safe drinking water for the city.

The water contamination incident in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area has triggered widespread criticism after several deaths and illnesses were reported.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and assured free treatment for all those affected.