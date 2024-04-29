Indore High Court Extends ASI Survey on Bhojshala Complex

Bhopal: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted the Archaeological Survey of India an eight-week extension to complete its ongoing survey of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar district. The term of the survey fixed by the High Court earlier was to end on May 3. The bench ordered the ASI to submit a complete report on the scientific survey of the complex by July 5.

The ASI sought more time to ‘understand the nature of the exposed portions of the structures’ on the disputed site and contended that the survey was being conducted by protecting the existing structures in the complex and hence, the progress of the survey has been slow.