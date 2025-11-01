Indo-Pacific Should Remain Free From Any Form of Coercion: Rajnath

New Delhi: The Indo-Pacific should remain open, inclusive, and free from any form of coercion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, amid increasing global concerns over China's military muscle-flexing in the region. The defence minister also said that India is for strengthening the ASEAN-led inclusive regional security architecture.

He made the remarks at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) conclave in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 11-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.