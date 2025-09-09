Indo-Nepal Border Security Tightened Amid Protests

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Security agencies have stepped up vigilance along the Indo-Nepal border following large-scale violent protests in Nepal against the government over alleged corruption and a ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat.

In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said strict monitoring is in place. "We are constantly keeping a close watch on the law and order developments in the neighbouring country. We are in constant coordination with the Border Security Force. Joint patrolling is being done. We have deployed adequate vigilance and police force," he stated.

Similarly, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has tightened security at the Panitanki Indo-Nepal border. Additional checks and patrolling are being carried out to prevent any untoward incidents as tensions continue to rise across Nepal.

Police using lethal force against unarmed protestors—especially students—resulted in the death of 17 in Kathmandu alone. Two more deaths were recorded in Sunsari district, where a similar protest had convened.

From 9 AM (local time) on Monday, demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu to voice their dissent. In recent days, hashtags such as #NepoKid and #NepoBabies have been trending online, gaining momentum after the government decided to block unregistered platforms.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries during the protests. In a Facebook post, she extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and vigilance.

Monday marked the deadliest day in Nepal’s history since the overthrow of the monarchy in 2006, when 18 people died in weeks of protests. Police reportedly used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition against demonstrators, firing from inside the parliament building as protestors swarmed in and set the entrance on fire.