Indiramma Panels to Come Up Across Telangana State Soon

Hyderabad: The state government is all set to shortly constitute Indiramma committees in all gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations.

Party sources said that nearly 80,000 volunteers will be appointed as committee members, who will take the government schemes and services to people's doorstep on the lines of the volunteer system that exists in Andhra Pradesh. They will also play a key role in the effective implementation of welfare schemes and ensure that they reach the genuine beneficiaries and in time. There will be one volunteer for every ward and division in villages, municipalities and municipal corporations.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power. The Congress government, which will soon complete 50 days in office, has started extending free travel in TSRTC buses to women and the Rs 10 lakh free health insurance to the poor under Rajiv Arogyasri.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hopes to implement the remaining guarantees in the next 50 days. Indiramma committees will play a key role in ensuring these guarantees reach the poor and needy.

Congress workers with a proven track-record, and who are interested in social service and are accessible to people will be accommodated in Indiramma committees. They will act as the bridge between the party and the government to ensure speedy and effective implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes, sources added.

However, the government is yet to take a decision on the monthly honorarium amount to be paid to volunteers in Indiramma committees, they said.