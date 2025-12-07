IndiGo Forms Crisis Management Group as Flight Chaos Deepens

New Delhi: IndiGo’s Board of Directors has formed a high-level Crisis Management Group (CMG) to address the large-scale cancellations and delays that have disrupted flight operations nationwide over the past week, the airline spokesperson said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the CMG was set up after an emergency Board meeting on the first day the disruptions began. The Board received a detailed briefing from the management on the scale and nature of the crisis before holding a closed-door session exclusively for Board members.

The newly constituted CMG includes Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta, Board Directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker, and Amitabh Kant, along with CEO Pieter Elbers. IndiGo said the group has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation and review efforts to stabilise operations. Directors who are not part of the CMG have also joined several telephonic discussions as part of the crisis-response mechanism.

“The objective of these meetings is to address, as quickly as practically possible, the hardships suffered by customers and stakeholders while restoring operational integrity across the airline’s network,” the statement said.

The Board added that it is doing “everything possible” to support affected passengers, including ensuring timely refunds for cancelled flights and offering waivers on cancellation or rescheduling charges during the crisis.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, holding the airline accountable for the recent large-scale operational disruptions. The notice pointed to “significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management.”

The regulator has asked Elbers to explain within 24 hours why enforcement action should not be taken. Failure to reply will allow the DGCA to decide the matter ex parte.

Since last week, India’s civil aviation sector has faced massive disruptions, caused primarily by a sudden shortage of pilots and crew following the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms issued by the DGCA last year. This has led to cancellations, severe delays, and widespread passenger inconvenience.

Thousands of travellers have reported long queues, inadequate facilities, and hours-long wait times at airports. Many have urged the airline to provide timely updates and better support to minimise inconvenience.