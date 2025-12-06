 Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Govt Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis

Current Affairs
6 Dec 2025 1:39 PM IST

Taking serious note of passenger concerns, the Ministry has issued an official directive to all airlines mandating strict compliance with newly prescribed fare caps

Govt Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis
x
IndiGo aircrafts stationed at Kempegowda International Airport amid the airline's flight disruptions, in Bengaluru (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has stepped in to curb unusually high airfares reported across several routes amid ongoing travel disruptions, invoking its regulatory powers to ensure airlines do not resort to opportunistic pricing.

Taking serious note of passenger concerns, the Ministry has issued an official directive to all airlines mandating strict compliance with newly prescribed fare caps. These caps will remain in force until normal operations resume and the situation stabilises.

According to the Ministry, the move aims to maintain pricing discipline, prevent exploitation of travellers in distress, and safeguard vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, students, and patients who may need to fly urgently.


The Ministry said it will continue to monitor fare levels closely through real-time tracking and coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any violation of the prescribed limits will invite immediate corrective action in the public interest, officials said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
air fare Union government flight ticket pricing IndiGo flight disruptions 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X