Govt Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis
New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has stepped in to curb unusually high airfares reported across several routes amid ongoing travel disruptions, invoking its regulatory powers to ensure airlines do not resort to opportunistic pricing.
Taking serious note of passenger concerns, the Ministry has issued an official directive to all airlines mandating strict compliance with newly prescribed fare caps. These caps will remain in force until normal operations resume and the situation stabilises.
According to the Ministry, the move aims to maintain pricing discipline, prevent exploitation of travellers in distress, and safeguard vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, students, and patients who may need to fly urgently.
The Ministry said it will continue to monitor fare levels closely through real-time tracking and coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any violation of the prescribed limits will invite immediate corrective action in the public interest, officials said.