Indian woman crew member on Iran-hijacked ship returns

New Delhi: Indian woman crew member Ann Tessa Joseph has returned home to Kerala after being freed from the cargo ship captured by Iran last week. India is working to secure the release of the other 16 Indian crew members on board the ship.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Ann Tessa Joseph, a deck cadet from Thrissur, landed safely at Cochin International Airport on Thursday. She was received by the Regional Passport Officer, Cochin. The MEA confirmed that the Indian Mission in Tehran is ensuring the well-being and release of the remaining crew members.

Earlier, external affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar had discussed the matter with his Iranian counterpart, foreign minister Amir Abdollahian. Iran had reportedly agreed to grant access for Indian officials to meet with the 17 Indians on the captured cargo ship.

The ship "MSC Aries" has Israeli links but is Portuguese-flagged, according to western media reports. It was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Gulf of Oman. India has advised its nationals against traveling to Iran or Israel due to escalating tensions between the two countries.

India has expressed serious concern over the hostilities between Israel and Iran, calling for immediate de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.