Indian Victim in Jeffrey Epstein Files?

Newly released files linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case suggest the existence of an Indian victim in the billionaire’s global sex racket. The email is not by or to Epstein, but is part of the communication between US government officials who were trying to locate her as part of an effort to provide assistance to Epstein’s victims.

An internal email dated January 13, 2020, much after Epstein’s death, shows American officials discussing the process to locate someone in India, possibly another victim, so that she could access the support available under US victim compensation schemes.

“Regarding the individual located in India. If you can get me her address and contact information, I will coordinate with our colleagues at the embassy there. Please call me if you have any additional questions,” it said. The email, titled “Epstein Victims,” contains several redactions, with personal identifiers removed.