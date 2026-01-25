Indian Products Must be Synonymous with Top Quality: PM Modi

New Delhi: Pitching for quality in manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted industry and start-ups to resolve to make excellence a benchmark.

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat, Modi said that Indian products should be synonymous with top quality and urged the industry to manufacture zero-defect products.

“Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology, electronics, or even packaging, an Indian product should become synonymous with top quality,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the world was watching India, and everyone should shoulder the huge responsibility of prioritising quality.

Lauding the efforts of youngsters who participated enthusiastically in India’s start-up journey that began in 2016, Modi said, “Today India has turned into the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. These start-ups are out of the box; they are working in sectors that were unimaginable even 10 years ago.”

The Prime Minister said Indian start-ups are working in sectors as diverse as AI, space, nuclear energy, semiconductors, mobility, green hydrogen, and biotechnology. “You name it, and you’ll find one Indian start-up or another working in that sector. I salute all my young friends who are associated with a start-up or want to start one of their own,” he said.

Modi also greeted the nation on National Voters’ Day and Republic Day. The Prime Minister said that he had given a call for “Zero Defect, Zero Effect” during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

The “Zero Defect, Zero Effect” initiative is aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of products and making the manufacturing process sustainable.

“Only by doing this shall we be able to accelerate the journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Modi said.

Calling people very innovative, he said that seeking solutions to problems is part of our countrymen’s nature; while some do this through start-ups, others try to find solutions through the collective strength of society. The Prime Minister mentioned that in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the people have breathed new life into the Tamsa River that flows through the region.

Modi mentioned that a similar endeavour of public participation has also been witnessed in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, a region grappling with severe drought. “Locals resolved to clean the reservoirs. After that, with the support of the administration, the ‘Ananta Neeru Sanrakshanam Project’ was launched. Under this effort, more than 10 reservoirs have been revived. These reservoirs are now filling with water. Simultaneously, more than 7,000 trees have been planted. This means that along with water conservation, the green cover in Anantapur has also increased,” he said, adding that whether it’s Azamgarh, Anantapur, or anywhere else in the country, it’s heartening to see people uniting and fulfilling major resolves with a sense of duty.

“This spirit of public participation and collectivity is our country’s greatest strength,” Modi said.

Pointing out that bhajans and kirtans have been the soul of our culture for centuries, he said that today’s youth have incorporated the spirit of devotion into their experiences and lifestyles, and this thinking has given rise to a new cultural trend.

“Large numbers of youth are gathering in different cities across the country. The stage is decorated, there is lighting, music… There is all the pomp and show, and the atmosphere is no less than a concert. It feels like a huge concert, but what is being sung there is the resonance of bhajans sung with complete concentration, dedication, and rhythm. This trend is being called ‘bhajan clubbing’ today, and it’s becoming increasingly popular, especially among Gen-Z,” Modi said, adding that it is heartening to see that the dignity and purity of bhajans are maintained at these events.

“Devotion is not taken lightly; neither the decorum of words nor the emotion is compromised. The stage may be modern, the musical presentation may be different, but the core spirit remains the same; a constant flow of spirituality is felt there,” he said.

The Prime Minister lauded the UAE’s initiative to declare 2026 as the “Year of the Family,” likening it to India’s family system, which is part of the country’s traditions.

Recalling an initiative in a Gujarat village that runs a community kitchen for all resident families, he said, “The tradition of Chandanki village in Becharaji, Gujarat, is unique. You would be surprised if I told you that the people here, especially the elderly, do not cook in their homes. The reason for this is the village’s magnificent community kitchen.”

“This initiative not only connects people; it also fosters a sense of family. India’s family system has always been an integral part of our tradition. In many countries, such family systems are highly respected. Just a few days ago, my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, visited India. He conveyed to me that the UAE is celebrating 2026 as the Year of the Family. The aim is to strengthen harmony and community spirit among its people — indeed, it’s a truly commendable initiative,” Modi said.

Pointing out that there are many organisations in our country that have been selflessly engaged in social service for years, Modi cited an example of an organisation in Faridpur, East Medinipur, West Bengal.

“Its name is ‘Vivekananda Lok Shiksha Niketan’. This organisation has been engaged in the care of children and the elderly for the last four decades. Along with providing education through the Gurukul system and training teachers, this organisation is engaged in many noble endeavours for social welfare. I wish that this spirit of selfless service continues to gain strength among the countrymen,” he said.