Indian Navy Showcases Underwater Search, Rescue Capability

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy on Tuesday demonstrated to foreign navies the country’s cutting-edge submarine search and rescue capabilities using its Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) during the harbour phase of the MILAN-24, which entered the third day on Tuesday.

The DSRV with advanced technology is capable of operating at 650-metre depth, underscoring India’s shared resolve for regional maritime safety.

Elsewhere as part of the harbour phase, Lieutenant Colonel Yoosuf Nishar, Squadron Commander, Maritime Safety and Security Squadron, Maldives Navy, engaged in wide ranging discussions with Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, ENC, Visakhapatnam.

The day two of MILAN-24 pre-sail discussions witnessed collaboration and camaraderie among personnel of different navies from across the world in Visakhapatnam.

Foreign naval officers actively participated in formulating strategies for the upcoming Sea Phase of MILAN-24. These ongoing discussions are focusing on refining plans for intricate operations, which emphasises the importance of joint operations at sea.

The spirit of cooperation and shared goals among the participating navies is evident from the way they are working towards a successful Sea Phase of MILAN-24.

Captain J.J. Claasen, head of the Namibian delegation, held wide-ranging discussions on military and naval cooperation between India and Namibia during his call on Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, Chief Staff Officer (Operations – East) of the Indian Navy, at the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command.