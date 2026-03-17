Indian Navy Sends Warships to Secure Indian Vessels in Hormuz

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has deployed two task forces of warships to help ensure the safe transit of merchant vessels and tankers carrying gas and crude oil to India after crossing the Strait of Hormuz near Iran. According to sources, all possible assistance and support are being provided to vessels being escorted by the Indian Navy.

Reports said Iran has asked India for the exchange of three tankers seized by it in return for permitting the safe passage of Indian-flagged or India-bound ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

India had earlier seized the tankers, alleging they had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea. Indian authorities seized the vessels Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia and Stellar Ruby on these grounds. Stellar Ruby is Iranian-flagged, while the other two vessels are flagged to Nicaragua and Mali.

Tehran has also sought supplies of certain medicines and medical equipment, according to one of the sources, an Iranian official. Iran’s ambassador to New Delhi met officials from India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Monday to discuss the issue, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Indian LPG carrier Shivalik, carrying about 40,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, reached Mundra Port in Gujarat on Monday evening. The carrier arrived at the port after safely transiting out of the Strait of Hormuz late last night or early this morning.

Earlier in the day, addressing the Inter-Ministerial briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia in New Delhi, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Rajesh Kumar Sinha said that documentation and priority berthing had been arranged at the port to ensure there is no delay in discharging the cargo of the Shivalik.

A special control room set up by the Ministry of External Affairs remains operational to address queries from Indian nationals and their families, while coordination continues with State Governments and Union Territories.

Indian missions and posts across the region continue to operate 24x7 helplines, maintain contact with Indian community organisations and issue updated advisories.

The missions are also in close touch with local authorities and are extending assistance to stranded Indians and short-term visitors, including visa support, logistical help and transit facilitation.

Coordination is also underway with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to assist Indian seafarers in the region.

Since February 28, around 2,20,000 passengers have returned to India from the West Asia and Gulf region.