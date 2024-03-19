Indian Navy monitoring movement of Chinese vessels in Bay: CNC

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of Chinese research vessels in Bay of Bengal and any violations by them, said Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendherkar, here on Tuesday.

Notably, days before India planned the missile tests, Chinese research vessel Ziang Yang Hong-01 was seen 460 nautical miles off Visakhapatnam.

Pendherkar and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti were talking to the media aboard INS Jalashwa at the naval harbour after the opening ceremony for the Indo-US bilateral tri-service humanitarian assistance and disaster relief entitled Tiger Triumph-24.

Answering questions, the US ambassador said this exercise would enable both the US and Indian navies to share their expertise and foster long-term association.

The ENC chief said the exercise represented the robust strategic partnership between the two countries and aimed at sharing best practices and standard operating procedures in undertaking multinational HADR operations.

The harbour phase of the exercise began here on Tuesday and would continue till March 24. This would include pre-sail discussions, subject matter expert exchange on professional subjects and deliberations on planning and execution procedures of various tasks.

Friendly sports events are also scheduled to further enhance camaraderie between the participating armed forces personnel of both nations.

The sea phase would be held in Kakinada from March 25 to March 31. This would include India and US setting up a joint command and control centre and organising a joint relief and medical camp.

A planning and coordination exercise would concurrently be undertaken to discuss and refine a standard operating procedure (SOP) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries.

The participating units from the Indian Navy include a landing platform dock, landing ship tanks (large) including their integral Landing crafts and helicopters, guided missile frigate and long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

The Indian Army would be represented by one infantry battalion group including mechanised forces. The Indian Air Force would deploy medium lift aircraft, transport helicopters and a rapid action medical team (RAMT).

Additionally, the special operational forces from all the three services will also participate in the exercise.

The US task force would comprise a US Navy landing platform dock including its integral landing craft air cushions and helicopters, a destroyer, maritime reconnaissance and medium lift aircraft and US Marines.