Indian Navy Gets Advanced Guided Missile Frigate, Anti-submarine Watercraft From GRSE

Kolkata: Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Monday delivered three frontline platforms to the Indian Navy, marking a significant milestone for indigenous defence manufacturing, an official said. The warship-maker delivered to the Navy the advanced guided missile frigate 'Dunagiri', the survey vessel 'Sanshodhak', and

anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft 'Agray', he said.

'Dunagiri', the second advanced guided missile frigate built by GRSE under Project 17A, is among the most sophisticated platforms built by the Kolkata-based PSU, the official said in a statement.

The 149-metre-long, 6,670-tonne guided-missile frigate is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including advanced missile systems and an integrated combat management system, enabling multi-dimensional operations across air, surface, and sub-surface domains, he said.

"Equipped with BrahMos anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles, along with advanced defence systems, Dunagiri represents a significant leap in naval strike and defensive capabilities," the official said.

'Sanshodhak', the last of the four large survey vessels built by GRSE, represents a key addition to the Navy's hydrographic and survey capabilities, he said.

The 110-metre-long vessel is equipped with advanced systems for conducting full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys, including port and harbour approaches, navigation channels, and maritime limits.

It is also capable of collecting oceanographic and geographical data for defence applications, the official said.

'Agray', one of the eight anti-submarine warfare shallow watercrafts (ASW-SWCs) being built by GRSE, is designed for operations in coastal waters.

It is capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance, search and attack missions, as well as coordinated operations with aircraft, and is armed with lightweight torpedoes and anti-submarine warfare rockets, the official said.