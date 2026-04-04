India-Flagged LPG Carrier Safely Crosses Hormuz Amid Gulf Tensions

New Delhi: India-flagged large gas carrier Green Sanvi safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday night, carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), official sources said.

Earlier, on March 28, a shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG arrived at the Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The vessel MT Jag Vasant is set to transfer its cargo to another ship at anchorage through a Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation.

Indian Navy warships were on standby to provide support to merchant vessels, sources added. The Centre has also been in talks with Iranian authorities to allow Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid a maritime blockade due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Earlier, the Shipping Ministry informed that there were 18 Indian vessels and around 485 seafarers in the Persian Gulf.

Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said all Indian vessels and crew in the region are being closely monitored and that all seafarers remain safe.

He added that over 964 seafarers have been repatriated so far, while ports across India continue to function normally. Authorities are maintaining continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and other maritime stakeholders.

Meanwhile, around 5,98,000 passengers have returned to India amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, according to a senior government official.

The West Asia crisis began on February 28 with US-Israel strikes on Iran, followed by Iranian retaliation, escalating tensions across the region and impacting global fuel supplies.