Indian and US Navy to Hold Joint Exercise in Kakinada from March 27

Kakinada: The Indian and the US Navy personnel will conduct a joint exercise at Kakinada Coast from March 27 to 29. On Tuesday, the exercises will be held in the middle of the sea between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada coast.

The Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar, Kakinada DSP K. Hanumantha Rao and other police inspectors visited Kakinada beach and surrounding areas.

Satish Kumar said that nearly 800 naval personnel from both the countries would participate in the joint exercise. He said that due to the exercises, Upada centre in U.Kothapalli mandal to Kakinada Beach Road through lighthouse Road would be closed from March 26 to 29 and will no vehicle will be allowed on the route. The traffic has been diverted to Achampet Junction and Pithapuram.