Indian Air Force To Perform Flypast At Statue of Unity on Oct 31

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is all set to enthral spectators with a spectacular flypast over the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya (Gujarat) on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31. The event commemorates the c the Iron Man of India and the architect of national integration.

According to an official release, to honour this historic occasion, Indian Air Force helicopters will conduct a ceremonial flower petal drop over the Statue of Unity, followed by an enthralling nine-aircraft Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) formation, executing precise aerial manoeuvres while painting the skies in the colours of the Indian Tricolour. The aerial display will reflect the discipline, professionalism, and teamwork that the Indian Air Force (IAF) epitomises, serving as a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel's vision of a strong and united India. Instituted by the Government of India, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed every year on October 31 to reaffirm the nation's commitment to unity, integrity and security. The celebrations at Kevadiya hold special significance, being organised at the site of the world's tallest statue on the serene banks of the Narmada River, which stands as a lasting symbol of Sardar Patel's legacy.

The event is expected to draw a large number of visitors and citizens who will witness both the aerial tribute by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and the ceremonial flower petal shower by IAF helicopters.Through this event, the Indian Air Force joins the nation in saluting the ideals of unity and patriotism that continue to inspire generations of Indians to work together for a stronger, vibrant, and more integrated India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31. Since 2014, this day has been marked by 'Run for Unity' events nationwide, which is participated by people from all walks of life.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India and with helping establish the Republic of India. He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950. He passed away on December 15, 1950.