Visakhapatnam: Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said India would help the world maintain peace and harmony. He was launching the 12th edition of Milan, the Indian Navy's premier multinational maritime exercise here on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of Indian and foreign delegates, Rajnath Singh said India has been moving from "negative peace" to a more comprehensive “positive peace."

“This shift embodies broader ideals of security, justice and global collaboration, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a world built on dialogue and teamwork. This marks a significant shift towards a future where nations actively build a shared, prosperous maritime environment together,’’ Singh said.

The minister lauded the armed forces as multifaceted guardians of peace, while recognising their crucial role in deterrence, conflict prevention and humanitarian aid. He emphasised the growing significance of collective maritime efforts, aligning with India's SAGAR vision of "security and growth for all in the region."

Reiterating India's unwavering maritime commitment, Singh declared the nation’s ambition to become the "first responder and the preferred security partner" in the Indian Ocean Region.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, declared that Milan embodied the spirit of "cohesion, camaraderie and collaboration." He highlighted the exponential growth of the exercise, from five Indian Ocean Region (IOR) navies in 1995 to a staggering 50 participants across the Indo-Pacific today, underlining the growing importance of collaborative efforts in securing our shared maritime space.

Admiral Kumar said the upcoming international maritime seminar would be a platform for senior commanders to discuss pressing maritime challenges and opportunities, while young officers sharpen their skills on advanced training simulators.

Rajnath Singh later unveiled MTEX-24, a Maritime Technical Exposition that showcased cutting-edge shipbuilding technologies, communication systems and sustainable energy solutions, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange between industry leaders, researchers and defence professionals.