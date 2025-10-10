India Upgrades Kabul Mission to Full Embassy

New Delhi: In a major diplomatic move, India on Friday announced the upgrading of its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India.

The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during bilateral talks with Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation.

“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan... To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

Welcoming Muttaqi and his delegation at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Jaishankar affirmed India’s enduring friendship with Afghanistan and unveiled several new humanitarian and development initiatives.

He announced India’s commitment to six new development projects in Afghanistan, the gift of 20 ambulances (five handed over symbolically), the supply of MRI and CT scan machines, vaccines, and cancer medicines. India also plans to provide rehabilitation materials through UNODC and continued food assistance.

Jaishankar thanked Afghanistan for its solidarity after the Pahalgam terror attack and for its sensitivity to India’s security concerns. He also emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to combat cross-border terrorism.

Among India’s commitments are aid for earthquake-hit areas, reconstruction of homes, and assistance for Afghan refugees forcibly repatriated.

Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a week-long visit, marking the first high-level Afghan delegation to India since the Taliban took control in August 2021.

The United Nations Security Council granted a temporary travel exemption to Muttaqi, allowing him to stay in India from October 9 to 16.