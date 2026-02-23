India Unveils National Counter-Terrorism Policy Prahaar

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has unveiled the country's new national counter-terrorism policy and strategy, titled ‘Prahaar’, outlining a comprehensive framework to address evolving terror threats using a “pro-active approach to prevent and counter terrorist threats,” as per the ministry circular.

In its official release, the MHA stated that while the nature of threats continues to change and present new challenges, India has remained consistently opposed to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “There has been a history of sporadic instability in the immediate neighborhood of India, which has often given rise to ungoverned spaces,” the release noted.

The release noted that instability in India’s immediate neighbourhood has often created ungoverned spaces and added that “few countries in the region have sometimes used terrorism as an instrument of State Policy." Regardless of a few countries in the region using “terrorism as an instrument of State Policy,” the circular stressed that India does not associate terrorism with any religion or identity.

Reaffirming its stance, the ministry said India has always denounced terrorism “unambiguously and unequivocally" and that its policy is guided by a principled approach of ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism.

Terrorist threats to the country at this time include jihadi terror outfits and their frontal organisations and global terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS using various methods such as sleeper cells, and “organized criminal networks for logistics and recruitment to execute and facilitate terror strikes in India,” as noted by the Ministry.

It also noted the increase in the use of latest technologies and social media platforms for facilitating terror-related activities