India will send the black box recovered from the recent fatally crashed Air India plane to the U.S. for analysis, business newspaper The Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people aware of the development.







However, the Director General of India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, GVG Yugandhar, said in an emailed response to Reuters that the report was "factually incorrect", without giving further details. Indian authorities are investigating the crash of an Air India Boeing Dreamliner which last week killed 241 people on board and at least 30 on the ground, marking the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade."The recorder sustained heavy external damage from post-crash fire making it impossible to extract data in India," the ET said, citing people aware of the development.